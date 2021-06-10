In pics: French Open day 11

Xinhua) 14:54, June 10, 2021

Shang Juncheng of China hits a return during the boys' singles third round match against Leo Borg of Sweden at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

