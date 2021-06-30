Xi meets with outstanding county-level Party secretaries

Xinhua) 08:37, June 30, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with outstanding Party secretaries of county-level CPC committees selected from across the country in Beijing, capital of China, June 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met in Beijing with outstanding Party secretaries of county-level CPC committees selected from across China Tuesday morning.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended greetings and congratulations to the awardees and took group photos with them.

Also present were Ding Xuexiang, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Chen Xi, head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, both of whom are members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Approved by the CPC Central Committee, 103 county-level Party secretaries were awarded for remarkable achievements on their posts.

