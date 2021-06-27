Home>>
China's industrial profits surge 83.4 pct in first five months
(Xinhua) 10:23, June 27, 2021
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms surged 83.4 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.
