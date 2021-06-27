China's industrial profits surge 83.4 pct in first five months

Xinhua) 10:23, June 27, 2021

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms surged 83.4 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)