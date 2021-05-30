Xinjiang's Alataw Pass reports growing China-Europe freight train trips
URUMQI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- As of Thursday, Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, had registered 2,388 China-Europe freight train trips crossing the inland port this year, up 46.9 percent year on year, said the local customs.
China-Europe freight trains returning via the port, carrying more than 1 million tonnes of goods, made around 1,065 trips during the period, an increase of 67.3 percent compared to the same period of the prior year.
Currently, 22 routes run via the port connecting 13 countries including Germany, Poland, Belgium and Russia. Vehicles and auto parts, household appliances and daily commodities are among the main items exported through the port, while imports include cars and auto parts, cotton yarn and wood.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese oil, gas enterprises set up methane emission control alliance
- Domestic, foreign currency loans up in Yangtze River Delta
- Serbia-China bilateral relations are strong: Serbian Foreign Minister
- China's software industry continues revenue, profit growth
- Chinese see private wealth expand: report
- China-Europe freight train trips surge in April
- Preserving U.S.-China phase-one trade deal to bring stability, business leader says
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.