Xinjiang's Alataw Pass reports growing China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 14:48, May 30, 2021

URUMQI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- As of Thursday, Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, had registered 2,388 China-Europe freight train trips crossing the inland port this year, up 46.9 percent year on year, said the local customs.

China-Europe freight trains returning via the port, carrying more than 1 million tonnes of goods, made around 1,065 trips during the period, an increase of 67.3 percent compared to the same period of the prior year.

Currently, 22 routes run via the port connecting 13 countries including Germany, Poland, Belgium and Russia. Vehicles and auto parts, household appliances and daily commodities are among the main items exported through the port, while imports include cars and auto parts, cotton yarn and wood.

