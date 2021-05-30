Serbia-China bilateral relations are strong: Serbian Foreign Minister

May 30, 2021

GUIYANG, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Serbia-China relations are strong in many fields of everyday life, and the COVID-19 pandemic has improved and strengthened bilateral relations and cooperation, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said on Friday night.

The foreign minister, who will visit China from May 29 to 31 at the invitation of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, made the remarks when answering a question from Xinhua News Agency in Guiyang.

Serbia is an important cooperative partner of China in Europe and has maintained friendly relations with China for a long time. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Serbia have helped and supported each other. Around one month ago, the fifth batch of Chinese Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Serbia to help prevent and control the pandemic.

"Serbia was the first European country to use Chinese vaccines," Selakovic said, adding that the most vital step between the two countries was the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine production in Serbia.

Noting the vaccination process, he said that it is not a geo-strategic issue but about humanity and saving lives.

"China has offered vaccines to different countries. The countries who accepted the offer have shown all the others that it is not an issue of geopolitics but humanity," the foreign minister added.

Selakovic also mentioned other Chinese support from the beginning of COVID-19. This support included the advice of the best Chinese experts and doctors who helped Serbia combat COVID-19 and the technological equipment for Serbian hospitals, doctors, and nurses.

"I would like to express gratitude, not only my personal gratitude, but also the gratitude of the Republic of Serbia, our president Aleksandar Vucic, and all the people of Serbia for the firm and consistent support and help from China," he added.

Noting the cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China, and Central and Eastern European countries (CEECs), Selakovic spoke highly of the positive impact of the initiatives.

He described the BRI as a historical development initiative, which gathers many countries in one big project. It also shows that the world can be jointly successful through this kind of multilateral cooperation.

Taking the construction of the Budapest-Belgrade railway as an example, he said it is not just about Serbia and Hungary, but about connectivity between south-eastern Europe with Central Europe.

"I know that we will have many good projects in the future. It is not just a part of Serbia-China relations, but a part of the BRI and China-CEECs cooperation," the Foreign Minister said.

Noting this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Foreign Minister extended congratulations to China. He added that China achieved an enormous, incredible transformation through development in 100 years. These are the outcomes by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC.

"The CPC initiated the most vital transformation in Chinese society. You have to be proud of the fact that in all this period, you have had wise and smart leaders who have undertaken strategic efforts to bring about the historical transformation of your great country," he noted.

"Without the CPC, the essential part of your society, I'm not quite sure if such significant results could have been possible," Selakovic said.

