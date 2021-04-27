Serbian president visits EU for speeding up accession process

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic started his visit to the European Union (EU) on Monday, and one key aim of the visit is to discuss the possibility of speeding up the process for the Balkan country to join the bloc.

His talks with Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, were "focussing on the accession negotiations of Serbia and the possibilities to increase the speed of this process," Borrell told a joint press conference following the meeting.

"On the accession negotiations, we need to be more dynamic. But this can only happen if there is more progress on reforms and on their implementation," added Borrell.

Vucic said he paid the visit "in good faith and hope that we will continue to work on this process to reach a more significant solution in the coming period. We also discussed the rule of law, which is part of our accession negotiations with the EU."

The Serbian president also talked about the increase of trade between his country and the EU, and a joint project to build a high-speed railway between Belgrade and Nis, and all the way further to the border with North Macedonia.

Among other issues was the alignment of Serbia with the EU's foreign and security policy. Borrell said that Serbia's alignment with the EU foreign policy was an important issue as the Balkan nation seeks membership in the bloc.

Vucic is in Brussels on a two-day official visit, holding meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, among others.

Serbia began accession procedures in 2014 but the talks are moving at a slow pace.

