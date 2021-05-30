Home>>
China's cargo throughput maintains stable growth in April
(Xinhua) 14:53, May 30, 2021
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Cargo throughput at China's ports posted stable growth in April as the country's foreign trade continued robust expansion, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.
Last month, China's ports handled 1.32 billion tonnes of cargo, up 10.9 percent year on year, according to the ministry.
The April cargo throughput rose 15.5 percent from the same period in 2019.
The country's container throughput at ports climbed 14.8 percent from the previous year to 23.71 million twenty-foot equivalent units, the ministry said.
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese oil, gas enterprises set up methane emission control alliance
- Domestic, foreign currency loans up in Yangtze River Delta
- China's software industry continues revenue, profit growth
- Chinese see private wealth expand: report
- Preserving U.S.-China phase-one trade deal to bring stability, business leader says
- China's outstanding loans to private businesses up 29 pct
- China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi sees rosy sales in Jan-April
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.