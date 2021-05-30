China's cargo throughput maintains stable growth in April

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Cargo throughput at China's ports posted stable growth in April as the country's foreign trade continued robust expansion, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

Last month, China's ports handled 1.32 billion tonnes of cargo, up 10.9 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

The April cargo throughput rose 15.5 percent from the same period in 2019.

The country's container throughput at ports climbed 14.8 percent from the previous year to 23.71 million twenty-foot equivalent units, the ministry said.

