China's Tianjin Port reaches 10-mln TEUs in container throughput this year

Xinhua) 10:17, June 27, 2021

TIANJIN, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The container throughput of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality exceeded 10 million TEUs this year, an increase of over 20 percent year on year, according to the port's operator.

Compared to last year, the throughput reached the number a month earlier, according to Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

Since the beginning of this year, the container throughput of Tianjin Port has seen continuous growth. It exceeded 1.8 million TEUs in April and 2 million TEUs in May.

Ports are a barometer of economic development, and the increase in container throughput indicates a more dynamic economy in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region as well as north China, said Chu Bin, chairman of the board of the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tianjin Port handled 18.35 million TEUs in 2020, up 6.1 percent from the previous year, ranking among the top 10 in the world.

