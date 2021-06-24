Census of Xinjiang: ethnic minorities rise significantly over past decade

Editor's Note:

On June 14, the Statistic Bureau of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region published the latest census data, showing that Xinjiang's population saw a stable increase over the past decade, and people in the region continue to embrace prosperity.

Xinjiang's permanent population reached 25.85 million by October 2020, as the population grew by 4.04 million, 18.52 percent from a decade ago. The population growth rate in the region over the past decade was 13.14 percentage points higher than the country's average. The average annual growth rate was 1.71 percent, which is 1.18 percent point higher than the national average.

The stable population growth cannot be separated from the region's social and economic development. Thanks to the stable and harmonious environment, Xinjiang has attracted a large number of people to invest and do business. The census data are the most potent tools in debunking the lies concocted by the western world.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)