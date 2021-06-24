China "very cautious" about using death penalty: white paper

Xinhua) 15:21, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has been very cautious about using the death penalty, according to a white paper released Thursday.

The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.

The number of crimes punishable by the death penalty has been reduced significantly in China, the white paper said.

Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)