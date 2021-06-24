Home>>
China "very cautious" about using death penalty: white paper
(Xinhua) 15:21, June 24, 2021
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China has been very cautious about using the death penalty, according to a white paper released Thursday.
The white paper on the practice of the Communist Party of China in respecting and protecting human rights was released by the State Council Information Office.
The number of crimes punishable by the death penalty has been reduced significantly in China, the white paper said.
Full Text: The Communist Party of China and Human Rights Protection -- A 100-Year Quest
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees increasing judicial transparency: white paper
- China participates in about 30 UN peacekeeping missions: white paper
- China ensures independent exercise of judicial, procuratorial power: white paper
- China has 529,000 lawyers: white paper
- 87 pct of criminal cases handled with leniency after guilty plea: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.