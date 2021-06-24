Magnificent scenery of Sijinlacuo Lake in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 14:21, June 24, 2021

Photo taken on June 23, 2021 shows the scenery of Sikinlatso Lake in Riduo Township, Mozhugongka County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Surrounded by a cluster of peaks, Sijinlacuo is more than 4,500 meters above sea level. Many people call it the "Lake of the God of Wealth" in Tibet because the local terrain looks like a treasure bowl. (Photo: China News Service /Jiang Feibo)

