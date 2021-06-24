Chinese vice premier stresses talent support for building modern socialist country
Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a symposium on high-skilled talent in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Wednesday called for accelerating the development of an educated, skilled, and innovative workforce to support fully building a modern socialist country.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a symposium on high-skilled talent in Beijing.
He urged combining the work for highly-skilled personnel with efforts to promote high-quality economic development, and removing all barriers in the way of talent development.
Noting that a skilled workforce serves as an important foundation of Chinese manufacturing and innovation, Hu called for promoting quality workmanship to serve the country.
Photos
