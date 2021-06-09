Chinese vice premier stresses grain security

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting at the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, June 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Monday stressed the need for solid efforts to safeguard the country's grain security.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting at the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Han underscored the significance of grain security and called for firmly establishing a holistic view of national security to ensure that the country always has control over its own food supply.

Efforts should be made to further improve the infrastructure, build or renovate a batch of reserve facilities and enhance the research of grain- and reserves-related technology, he said.

Han underlined the need to make better use of both market means and government regulations and pay particular attention to production safety in the sector.

