Chinese vice premier stresses reform of centralized drug procurement
Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting on healthcare security in Beijing, capital of China, June 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday called for efforts to advance the reform of China's centralized drug procurement system and strengthen supervision of the use of medical insurance funds to benefit the people.
Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting on healthcare security.
Stressing expanding the coverage of centralized drug procurement, Han urged efforts to ensure the supply and quality of medical products that win bids in the centralized procurement system.
Han called for measures to prevent excessive drug use in medical institutions and strengthen the macro-management of drug prices.
With a view to protecting the interests of the people, he also vowed zero-tolerance for the defrauding of medical insurance funds.
