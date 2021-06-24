Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu’er has Paid RMB 130 million for the Accidents Caused by the Elephants

(People's Daily Online)    16:23, June 24, 2021

The north-oriented Asian elephants starting from Pu’er has attracted widespread attention, and the exploration of compensating affected villagers with insurance has also come out through news.

Since 2011, Pu’er has partnered with insurance companies to pay for all the crops destroyed by wild Asian elephants. According to statistics, since the beginning of the pilot program in 2011, by the end of 2020, about RMB 130 million had been paid. Especially in 2020, RMB 22 million was insured, and the insurance compensation paid to the common people reached RMB 27 million.

 

