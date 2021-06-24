Chinese Impala, the Second-Class Protected Animal, has been Spotted in Pu’er

Recently, the staff from the Zhenyuan Administration and Protection Bureau in Yunnan Ailao Mountain National Nature Reserve, in Puer City, took the precious pictures and close-up video data of Chinese impala, the second-class protected animal for the first time.

Chinese impala, a herbivorous animal, has been listed as vulnerable in the “Red List of Chinese Vertebrates”.

Located on the western slope of the middle section of the Ailao Mountain, the Zhenyuan Area of the Yunnan Ailao Mountain National Nature Reserve covers an area of 9,676 hectares and is a gathering place for many kinds of organisms.