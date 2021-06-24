Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government Held On-Site Office Meeting in Pu’er

(People's Daily Online)    15:59, June 24, 2021

From June 10 to 11, Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government held the on-site office meeting in Pu’er. The meeting stressed that Pu’er city should give full play to its advantages, find the right path, and strive to build into a green economic demonstration zone, the demonstration zone for prosperity and enrichment , and the international eco-tourism destination.

Secretary of Yunnan Provincial Party, Ruan Chengfa, Governor Wang Yubo led the team for research and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of Provincial Party Committee Li Xiaosan and Chairman of Provincial CPPCC Li Jiang attended the meeting.

Li Qingyuan, the Secretary of Pu’er Municipal Party Committee, gave a report on the work on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, and Liu Yong, the Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and the Mayor, attended the meeting.

