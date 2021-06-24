Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Population Statistics from Pu’er City: 2,404,954 persons

(People's Daily Online)    15:54, June 24, 2021

At the end of the seventh national census, the total population of Pu’er (permanent population) was 2,404,954. There are more than 400,000 permanent residents in Lancang County and Simao District, 300,000 to 400,000 in Jingdong County, 200,000 to 300,000 in Mojiang County and Jinggu County, 100,000 to 200,000 in Zhenyuan County, Ning'er County, Menglian County, Jiangcheng County, and less than 100,000 in Ximeng County. Among them, the total population of Lancang County, Simao District and Jingdong County accounted for 48.27% of the total population of the whole city.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York