Population Statistics from Pu’er City: 2,404,954 persons

At the end of the seventh national census, the total population of Pu’er (permanent population) was 2,404,954. There are more than 400,000 permanent residents in Lancang County and Simao District, 300,000 to 400,000 in Jingdong County, 200,000 to 300,000 in Mojiang County and Jinggu County, 100,000 to 200,000 in Zhenyuan County, Ning'er County, Menglian County, Jiangcheng County, and less than 100,000 in Ximeng County. Among them, the total population of Lancang County, Simao District and Jingdong County accounted for 48.27% of the total population of the whole city.