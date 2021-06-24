The children with angelic voices in Pu’er have 125,000 fans

A group of children from Xiben Primary School in Bi’an Township, Jinggu Jinggu Dai and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City, sang, joked and performed drama, which was spread by the “Ni’s VLOG” on Tik Tok and became popular angelic voices on the platform, gaining 125,000 fans and 1,176,000 likes.

It is Ni Hua who spread these angelic voices, a native of Jingmai Lancang Lahu Autonomous County. In 2018, Ni Hua, who graduated from Honghe University, chose to work as a teacher at Xiben Primary School in Bi’an Township. Through his organization and dissemination, the voices and looks of these remote rural children have captured the attention of the Internet.