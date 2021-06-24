Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Two villages in Pu’er have been included in the national smart tourism key demonstration construction projects

(People's Daily Online)    15:42, June 24, 2021

Recently, 10 departments including Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Yunnan Development and Reform Commission and Yunnan Education Department jointly proposed that by 2025, a number of national smart tourism demonstration scenic spots, tourist resorts, famous tourist towns and villages will be built.

A number of characteristic villages and towns, such as Laodabao Village, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu’er City, and Nakeli Village, Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, are listed as demonstration villages and towns of smart tourism, focusing on supporting the development of smart construction.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York