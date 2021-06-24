Two villages in Pu’er have been included in the national smart tourism key demonstration construction projects

Recently, 10 departments including Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Yunnan Development and Reform Commission and Yunnan Education Department jointly proposed that by 2025, a number of national smart tourism demonstration scenic spots, tourist resorts, famous tourist towns and villages will be built.

A number of characteristic villages and towns, such as Laodabao Village, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu’er City, and Nakeli Village, Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, are listed as demonstration villages and towns of smart tourism, focusing on supporting the development of smart construction.