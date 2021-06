Since the launch of “Pu’er purchase vouchers” on February 4, up to mid-April, a total of 11 issues were launched, with 1,461,000 pieces placed, 790,600 pieces collected, 277,000 pieces written off, RMB 6.28 million of financial funds used, and 107 million of consumption stimulated.

After the outbreak of COVID-2019 in 2020, Pu’er City launched the “Pu’er purchase vouchers” to stimulate consumption, which achieved good results.