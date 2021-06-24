Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Tea enterprises in Zhenyuan concentrated on the Tea Expo

(People's Daily Online)    15:34, June 24, 2021

The 4th China International Tea Expo was held in Hangzhou International Expo Center from May 21 to 25. 13 tea enterprises from Yi, Hani, Lahu Autonomous County in Zhenyuan, Pu’er City participated in the Expo. The famous Pu’er tea brand “Qianjiazhai Yehao” in Zhenyuan made a special promotion at the Expo.

The ancient tea tree residence group in Zhenyuan County covers an area of 268,500 mu, with a total tea output of 4894.3 tons in 2020 and a total output value of RMB 568 million. Tea has become the pillar industry of the county.

 

