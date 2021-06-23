Aerial photo of 'reed maze' in Jiangsu

Ecns.cn) 13:33, June 23, 2021

Tourists take a boat going through a "reed maze" in a lake at Gaoyou, Jiangsu Province, June 22,2021. Reeds divide the lake water into winding lanes, making the Gaoyou Lake look like a "maze." (Photo: China News Service /Yang Bo)

