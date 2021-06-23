Home>>
Aerial photo of 'reed maze' in Jiangsu
(Ecns.cn) 13:33, June 23, 2021
Tourists take a boat going through a "reed maze" in a lake at Gaoyou, Jiangsu Province, June 22,2021. Reeds divide the lake water into winding lanes, making the Gaoyou Lake look like a "maze." (Photo: China News Service /Yang Bo)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cutting-edge products, techs debut at 5th Future Network Development Conference
- East China's Jiangsu reports human infection of H10N3 avian influenza
- Multi-level green industries improve ecological environment in E China's Jiangsu
- Taizhou in east China promotes sports tourism
- Suzhou has longest driverless bus routes in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.