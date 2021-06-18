Home>>
Cutting-edge products, techs debut at 5th Future Network Development Conference
(Ecns.cn) 14:17, June 18, 2021
A new product is displayed at the 5th Future Network Development Conference in Jiangning, China's Nanjing City on June 17, 2021. (Photo: China News Service / Yang Bo)
Guests could discuss global internet development and application through "cloud+offline" conferencing models.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- East China's Jiangsu reports human infection of H10N3 avian influenza
- Multi-level green industries improve ecological environment in E China's Jiangsu
- Taizhou in east China promotes sports tourism
- Suzhou has longest driverless bus routes in China
- Chinese Super League trophy to be flown in for season opening ceremony
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.