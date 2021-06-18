We Are China

Cutting-edge products, techs debut at 5th Future Network Development Conference

Ecns.cn) 14:17, June 18, 2021

A new product is displayed at the 5th Future Network Development Conference in Jiangning, China's Nanjing City on June 17, 2021. (Photo: China News Service / Yang Bo)

Guests could discuss global internet development and application through "cloud+offline" conferencing models.

