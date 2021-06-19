Home>>
Laos arranges for administering of China's COVID-19 vaccines
(Xinhua) 14:02, June 19, 2021
People register for China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination center in Vientiane, Laos, June 17, 2021. Laos has arranged for the administering of China's COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, which have fully proved their safety and efficacy, Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) central committee politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
