China, Laos to jointly translate classics in next 5 yrs

Xinhua) 10:52, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China and Laos signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly translate and publish 50 classic books from both countries in the coming five years.

Officials from culture authorities of the two countries signed the MoU on Monday, a move to further deepen China-Laos publishing exchanges and cooperation.

Since 2017, China has held multiple rounds of tours promoting Chinese books in Laos and other Asian countries.

For the convenience of Lao readers, the Xinzhi Group from China's Yunnan Province opened the largest Chinese bookstore in Vientiane, capital city of Laos, in 2012, which has over 30,000 Chinese books in six categories.

