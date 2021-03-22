Lao parliament elects Thongloun as new president

Xinhua) 13:23, March 22, 2021

VIENTIANE, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing inaugural session of the ninth legislature of the Lao National Assembly (NA) on Monday morning elected Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, as the country's new president, replacing Bounnhang Vorachit.

After assuming the presidency, Thongloun vowed to actively work with the LPRP, the state leaders and the Lao people to create favorable conditions for stability, national economic growth and poverty reduction in the country.

He also promised to respect the constitution and the laws as well as to protect the legitimate interests of the Lao people.

The inauguration session held in Lao capital Vientiane also elected Phankham Viphavanh, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee, as the new prime minister of Laos.

The Lao parliament also elected Xaysomphone Phomvihane, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee, as president of the NA.

Monday's session also elected five deputy presidents of the NA, two vice presidents of the country, considered and approved three deputy prime minsters and members of the cabinet proposed by new Prime Minister Phankham.

The meeting was attended by the LPRP leaders and government officials, former leaders, veterans, NA members and invited guests.

Scheduled for Monday to Friday, the meeting will also consider and approve issues of national interest including a report of the National Election Committee and approve the organizational structure of the ninth NA, among other agenda, according to the state-run Lao News Agency (KPL).