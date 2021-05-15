China's Yunnan donates anti-epidemic supplies to Laos
KUNMING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province recently donated a batch of anti-epidemic supplies worth approximately 650,000 yuan (around 100,841 U.S. dollars) to Laos to help the country fight against COVID-19.
The supplies that include 600,000 face masks and 3,000 protective suits have been provided by Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture for five provinces in northern Laos including Bokeo and Oudomsay.
Wu Chunhua, deputy head of the Xishuangbanna prefectural government, said that China and Laos are good neighbors and solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons in the fight against COVID-19.
As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos has risen to 1,498, with 513 patients discharged from hospital after recovery.
