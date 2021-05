Video: We Are China

In pics: mussel breeding base in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:56, May 31, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 30, 2021 shows a mussel breeding base in Shengsi County of Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Yao Feng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)