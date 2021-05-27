Picturesque Xitang Ancient Town in Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 14:51, May 27, 2021

This photo released on May 26, 2021 shows the scenery of the Xitang Ancient Town in Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Xitang Ancient Town is a quaint and quiet water town with a more than 1.000-year history. Featuring picturesque scenery of canal towns, an Hanfu Cultural Festival is held here annually. Hanfu is a historical style of costumes worn by the Han people in China.

