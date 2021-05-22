China, Pakistan to further boost China-Pakistan friendship

May 22, 2021

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attends a reception marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan and meets with Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Friday said that China is willing to work together with Pakistan to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to push the China-Pakistan friendship to a higher level.

Wang made the remarks during a reception marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, where he met with Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque.

The friendship between the two nations goes back to ancient times, Wang said, adding that, since the establishment of diplomatic ties 70 years ago, no matter how the international situation has changed, China and Pakistan have always stood firmly together.

In 2015, the leaders of the two countries jointly upgraded China-Pakistan relations to an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, opening a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations, Wang noted.

Inheriting and carrying forward the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan and conducting strategic cooperation at a higher level, with a wider scope and at a deeper level are not only in the common interests of the two countries and their peoples, but are also conducive to lasting stability and common prosperity in the region, he said.

"China is willing to work with Pakistan to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to build a closer community of destiny between China and Pakistan in the new era and push the China-Pakistan friendship to a higher level," Wang said.

Noting that the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations is an important milestone, Haque said the friendship with China is a matter of national consensus within Pakistan. He said his country is ready to continue to firmly support each other with China, and join hands to usher in the next brand new 70 years.

