Five killed in NW Pakistan's firing incident

Xinhua) 13:54, April 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (Xinhua) -- At least five people including four women were killed in a firing incident in Nowshera district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, local reports said.

Quoting police sources, the reports added that some unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims' house located in the downtown area of the district and fled the scene.

Police have filed a report of the incident and started investigations besides kicking off an operation to nab the fleeing miscreants, the reports added.

Police said that the incident might be an outcome of personal enmity, but possibility of a terrorist attack may also not be ruled out and they are investigating the matter from both angles.

No group or individual has claimed the attack.

One man was also critically injured in the attack and he has been shifted to a nearby hospital, the report added.

