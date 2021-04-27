Pakistani PM calls for cooperation to combat COVID-19 crisis

Xinhua) 10:19, April 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the right mix of national actions, regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation is needed to steer out of an unprecedented global crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It might take years to regain the pre-COVID income levels. Varying financial capacities, healthcare and vaccine rollout may lead to uneven recovery among countries and regions," Khan said in a speech delivered to the opening segment of the 77th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

He said pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities have become even more acute after the outbreak of COVID-19. "We are now lagging further behind in achieving the SDGs (sustainable development goals) than ever before."

Stressing on the need to mobilize adequate financing for development, Khan said that for the developing countries, the debt issue must be addressed in a fair and sustainable manner, adding that besides implementing corresponding fiscal reforms at home, Pakistan has been advocating this cause on world forums.

He said Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, and his country is ready to join hands with other countries for win-win outcomes.

