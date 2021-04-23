China strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Quetta hotel

Xinhua) 08:46, April 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemned the terrorist attack Wednesday night in a hotel in Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, the Chinese embassy here said Thursday in a statement.

A car bomb hit Serena Hotel in Quetta causing many casualties, said the statement, adding that China expressed "condolences to the unfortunate victims and sympathy to the injured."

It added that Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was leading a delegation on a visit to Quetta on the same day. "When the attack occurred, the Chinese delegation was not in the hotel. Till present, no reports of casualties of Chinese citizens in the attack have been received."

Five were killed and a dozen injured in the car bomb attack, according to Balochistan officials, adding that security has been beefed up in major cities across the country after the deadly attack.

Proscribed militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed the attack but it has not been officially confirmed.

