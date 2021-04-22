Hotel blast leaves 3 killed, 11 injured in SW Pakistan

Fire breaks out at the blast site in Quetta, Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, on April 21, 2021. Three people were killed and 11 others injured when a bomb went off inside the parking area of Serena hotel in Balochistan province Wednesday night, hospital sources said. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and 11 others injured when a bomb went off inside the parking area of Serena hotel in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province Wednesday night, hospital sources said.

A spokesperson of Civil Hospital where the injured people were shifted told Xinhua that two of the injured people are in critical condition while more injured people are being brought to the hospital.

Inspector General Police of Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai told media that explosive materials were fixed inside a car in the parking area and the site has been sealed by the counter terrorism department of police which has restricted media to reach the site.

Bomb disposal squad reached the blast site to investigate further into the incident.

The country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad told media that the injured people also included policemen deployed at the security of the hotel.

Intelligence sources from Quetta told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that it was a loud blast which was heard many miles away.

Fire erupted in several vehicles following the blast and window glass of the hotel and nearby buildings also broke due to the impact of the explosion, the sources added.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

