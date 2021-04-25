Security Council strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Xinhua) 11:14, April 25, 2021

Fire breaks out at the blast site in Quetta, Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Security Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

UNITED NATIONS, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Security Council on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms Wednesday's attack in Quetta, Pakistan that resulted in at least five deaths and many injured.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The Council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Five people were killed and over a dozen others injured when an explosive-laden vehicle exploded inside the parking of Serena hotel in Quetta, capital city of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province Wednesday night. Proscribed militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan reportedly claimed the attack.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)