1 policeman killed, 3 injured in blast in SW Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:56, April 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A blast near a police vehicle in Pakistan's southwestern district of Qilla Abdullah on Wednesday killed one policeman and left three people seriously wounded, local media and police said.

According to their reports, the explosion occurred at a market located alongside the Chaman Road in Qilla Abdullah district of the southwestern Balochistan province when policemen were performing duty near a mosque.

One police officer and two civilians were among the wounded. Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the body and the injured to a hospital in the district.

Local police said that around five kilograms of explosives along with ball bearings were used in an improvised explosive device planted at a motorcycle.

Some unknown miscreants parked the motorcycle near the police van and detonated the bomb with a remote-controlled device.

The police van and several other vehicles parked nearby were damaged in the attack.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)