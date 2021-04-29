Pakistan deploys troops to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines by public

Xinhua) 08:37, April 29, 2021

Pakistani soldiers patrol in a market in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on April 28, 2021. Troops from the Pakistani army have been deployed in 16 cities of the country to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines by the public. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)