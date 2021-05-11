Home>>
Illuminated scenery of Jamia Mosque during Ramadan in Punjab, Pakistan
(Xinhua) 15:23, May 11, 2021
Photo taken on May 10, 2021 shows the illuminated scenery of the Jamia Mosque during Muslim's fasting month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi of Pakistan's Punjab province. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
