People pray outside Ibrahimi mosque during Last Friday prayers of holy fasting month of Ramadan

Xinhua) 10:27, May 08, 2021

People pray outside the Ibrahimi mosque during the Last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 7, 2021. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)