People pray outside Ibrahimi mosque during Last Friday prayers of holy fasting month of Ramadan
(Xinhua) 10:27, May 08, 2021
People pray outside the Ibrahimi mosque during the Last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 7, 2021. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
