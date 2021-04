In pics: Taynal Mosque during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Tripoli

Xinhua) 12:43, April 18, 2021

A man is seen at Taynal Mosque during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Tripoli, Lebanon, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Khaled/Xinhua)

