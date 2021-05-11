Languages

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

People prepare for Iftar at mosque during Ramadan Punjab, Pakistan

(Xinhua) 15:20, May 11, 2021

People arrange food for Iftar, the fast breaking meal, at a mosque during Muslim's fasting month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi of Pakistan's Punjab province on May 10, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)


