Tuesday, April 06, 2021

Flamingos fly over Mogan Lake in Ankara, Turkey

(Xinhua) 14:06, April 06, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 4, 2021 shows a flamboyance of flamingos flying over Mogan Lake in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)


