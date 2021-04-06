Home>>
Flamingos fly over Mogan Lake in Ankara, Turkey
(Xinhua) 14:06, April 06, 2021
Aerial photo taken on April 4, 2021 shows a flamboyance of flamingos flying over Mogan Lake in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
