Museums in Berlin reopen with hygienic requirements and restrictions

Xinhua) 10:11, March 17, 2021

People visit the Neues Museum (New Museum) in Berlin, capital of Germany, on March 16, 2021. Several museums in Berlin reopened with hygienic requirements and restrictions on Tuesday, after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)