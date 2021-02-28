Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 28, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to air mini-documentaries on museum relics

(Xinhua)    11:15, February 28, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A series of short videos documenting cultural relics from China's major museums will be aired on the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) starting Monday.

In these short videos, viewers can enjoy the charms of national treasures from 130 state-level museums and 13 major galleries nationwide, with the relics introduced by museum curators.

"The series of videos has a very strong lineup, with an unprecedented number of museums and galleries taking part," said Bai Yuntao, vice curator of the National Museum of China.

For most medium- and large-sized museums, less than 10 percent of portable cultural artifacts are exhibited, Bai said, noting that the documentary series enables the public to learn more about national treasures that are not on display.

The video series, named Bowuguan Shuo, literally meaning the stories of museums, has been played on popular video platforms such as Xuexi.cn, a news reading app, and video streaming platforms iQIYI and Kuaishou.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York