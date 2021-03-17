Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021
Israel carries out fresh missile attack on Syrian sites near Damascus

(CGTN)    09:11, March 17, 2021

80-year-old Naim Louis stands on the porch of his shattered house in Homs city in central Syria, March 11, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Israel launched a fresh missile strike on positions near the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.

The attack was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said the report, adding that the Syrian air defenses responded to the attack, intercepting most of the missiles.

It's the latest Israeli attack on the military positions near Damascus, where Israel suspects that the pro-Iran fighters are located.

