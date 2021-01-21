China calls for efforts to advance political process, improve humanitarian situation in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the United Nations on Wednesday called for efforts to advance the political process in Syria and improve the security and humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

Ten years after the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, an early political solution and the resumption of peace and tranquility in the country are the common wishes of the Syrian people as well as the global community, Zhang Jun told a Security Council meeting.

He called for efforts to promote the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process.

As the fifth session of the Constitutional Committee will convene in Geneva next week, China hopes the Syrian government and opposition will work under the framework of the committee and use dialogue to resolve differences and promote substantial progress in relevant work, Zhang said.

The committee's work must remain independent and free from outside interference, he noted, urging the international community to create favorable conditions for dialogue between the two parties and provide encouragement and guidance instead of willfully putting pressure on one single side.

The Syrian government has expressed repeatedly its support of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen and its willingness to actively participate in the work of the committee, Zhang said. "This should be acknowledged by the international community."

Zhang also called for efforts to stabilize the security, economic and humanitarian situation in Syria, adding that the current security threats for Syria are mainly from foreign occupation and terrorist activities.

"Only through addressing these two questions can a favorable security environment be created for the political process in Syria," he said.

The international community should, in accordance with international law and Security Council resolutions, adopt uniform standards and support Syria in enhancing its counter-terrorism efforts, and should not allow sustained presence of terrorist forces in the Idlib region, he added.

Noting the dire economic and humanitarian situation in Syria, Zhang said the world community should assist the country and make efforts to ease its humanitarian crisis.

China has provide assistance to Syria worth about 130 million U.S. dollars, and is ready to continue to help and support the Syrian people, Zhang said, calling on relevant UN agencies to take active measures to enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian operations.

He pointed out that unilateral coercive measures against Syria must be removed at an early date as they have severely undermined Syria's economic base and hinder Syrians' access to medical supplies and services.

"Relying on sanctions will get us nowhere and will only lead to endless sufferings for the people of targeted countries," Zhang said.

"We urge the country concerned to respond to the appeal of (UN) Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres, listen to the strong voices of the international community and immediately remove its unilateral coercive measures against Syria," he added.