2 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

(Xinhua)    16:46, March 16, 2021

Army troopers walk near the site of a gunfight at village Rawalpora in Shopian district, about 52 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 15, 2021. Two militants including a commander were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Monday. The gunfight broke out Saturday evening in village Rawalpora of Shopian district, about 60 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


