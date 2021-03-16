2 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

Army troopers walk near the site of a gunfight at village Rawalpora in Shopian district, about 52 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, March 15, 2021. Two militants including a commander were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Monday. The gunfight broke out Saturday evening in village Rawalpora of Shopian district, about 60 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)