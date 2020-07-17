Gov't forces kill 3 militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

Three militants were killed Friday in a fierce gunfight with government forces in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

The gunfight broke out at village Nagnad-Chimmer of Kulgam district, about 91 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"A gunfight between militants and joint contingents of army, paramilitary and police broke out early today here at Nagnad-Chimmer. Three militants were killed in the gunfight," a police official said.

According to police officials, the government forces cordoned off the village on specific intelligence information suggesting the presence of militants in the area.

Government forces came under fire after moving closer to the suspected area, triggering an exchange of fire between the two sides.

Reports said three troopers were wounded fighting militants in the village, following which they were removed to hospital.

A senior police official told media that one of the slain militants was an improvised explosive device (IED) expert and top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. The police official said the slain commander has previously escaped unhurt in three gunfights.

Authorities have snapped mobile internet service in the area.

Gunfights between militants and government forces take place intermittently in the region.

Officials said since the beginning of this year over 100 militants were killed in gunfights across the region.

Militant groups opposing New Delhi's rule are engaged in a guerilla war with Indian troops in the region since 1989.