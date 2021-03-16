UAE has great confidence in Chinese vaccine: UAE ambassador to China

As the first nation to approve China’s COVID-19 vaccine, the UAE has strong confidence in Chinese technology and pandemic control measures, and the two nations will conduct further cooperation on vaccine development and distribution, Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE ambassador to China, told People’s Daily Online in a recent interview.

The UAE became the first nation to launch clinical trials on China’s Sinopharm vaccine during the summer of 2020, which saw the participation of around 37,000 volunteers from 125 countries. In September 2020, the UAE became the first country to roll out the Chinese vaccines for emergency use, and in December 2020, Chinese vaccines were approved for public use.

“By depending on our cooperation, the UAE has sent a message of trust and confidence in the Chinese vaccine,” said Dhaheri.

Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE ambassador to China. （Photo/ People's Daily Online）

Thanks to the effective vaccination cooperation, over 6 million doses of vaccines have been given in the UAE, which means more than 63 percent people in the UAE have been vaccinated. The UAE is also recognized as one of the top nations in the world in terms of testing per capita.

“During the whole process, we have been in exchanges with our Chinese friends, who had first-hand experience. The pandemic has shown how close and deep the relationship between our two nations is,” said Dhaheri.

The ambassador believes that the successful cooperation between China and the UAE can become an example for global cooperation against the pandemic, while all nations should cooperate under the umbrella of the UN and its affiliates to tackle the lethal virus.

“We are fighting a global pandemic which has paralyzed countries economically and socially. Every member of the international community should act responsibly to support and help countries which are in need,” said the ambassador.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a negative impact on the whole world, it has also brought new possibilities for cooperation between China and the UAE. The ambassador noted that in the post-pandemic era, the two nations will further strengthen cooperation in scientific research, vaccine development and distribution.